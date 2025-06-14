Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.92 Million Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 969,765 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.62% of Ameresco worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Ameresco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ameresco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ameresco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Ameresco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 55,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W downgraded Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on Ameresco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $832.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.24. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $352.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

