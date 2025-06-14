Dun & Bradstreet’s (DNB) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

DNB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

DNB stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -150.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $22,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,609,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,262,410.24. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $97,424,356.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,099.50. The trade was a 99.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,885,403 shares of company stock valued at $142,299,357. Company insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

