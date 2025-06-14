Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.
Several equities analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Baird R W cut shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ameresco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco
Ameresco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $15.84 on Monday. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $832.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.24.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $352.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ameresco
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ameresco
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.