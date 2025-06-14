Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Baird R W cut shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ameresco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ameresco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 55,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $15.84 on Monday. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $832.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $352.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

