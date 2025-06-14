TD Securities Lowers Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$13.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered Ivanhoe Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.30.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 1.1%

About Ivanhoe Mines

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.83. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$8.76 and a 52-week high of C$20.95.

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.