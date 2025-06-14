Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 207 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.92. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3629 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

