Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.32% of Workiva worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 705.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3,010.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 0.88. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WK. Raymond James reduced their price target on Workiva from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

View Our Latest Report on WK

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.