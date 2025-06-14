GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 351 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DIVB opened at $49.16 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

