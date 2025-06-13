Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of TBIL opened at $49.90 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.