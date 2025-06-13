Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,497 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 947 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,301,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $179.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,071. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

