Social Media Stocks Worth Watching – June 10th

Vertiv, HubSpot, Shopify, Omnicom Group, and Mondelez International are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves operating social networking platforms or related services, such as advertising, content distribution, and user data analytics. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to the growth and monetization potential of online communities and digital advertising markets. Performance of social media stocks often reflects user growth, engagement metrics, and advertising revenue trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.99. 5,094,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,075,861. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.19. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $20.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $585.28. The company had a trading volume of 761,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,955. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $666.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,503.84, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.90. 3,692,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,185,155. The stock has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Read More