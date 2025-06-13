SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) CEO Purchases $57,200.00 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) CEO Brian W. Kocher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
SunOpta Trading Up 3.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.30 million, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
