Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Insider John Lloyd Acquires 9,706 Shares of Stock

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Free Report) insider John Lloyd acquired 9,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.13 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of A$59,497.78 ($38,887.44).

Elders Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Elders Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Elders’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Elders

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.

