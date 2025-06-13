Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 200.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $1,218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,621,000 after buying an additional 569,722 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,376,000 after buying an additional 45,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.5%

VRT opened at $114.43 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

