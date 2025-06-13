Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,881,000 after acquiring an additional 331,403 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,281,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.85 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

