Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Senior Officer Sells C$27,847.92 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Senior Officer Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total transaction of C$27,847.92.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of EFR opened at C$7.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 18.01. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.59 and a twelve month high of C$10.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

