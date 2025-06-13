Insider Buying: Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Buys 3,640 Shares of Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 3,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $70,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,586,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,585,175.04. This trade represents a 0.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 928 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $17,891.84.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 306 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $5,706.90.

On Monday, June 9th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 5,640 shares of Team stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $104,734.80.

On Friday, June 6th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,572 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $106,146.60.

On Thursday, June 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 1,910 shares of Team stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $36,729.30.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 2,311 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $43,955.22.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 5,856 shares of Team stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $111,673.92.

On Monday, June 2nd, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 1,613 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $28,888.83.

Team Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 152.34% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in Team by 4.1% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 46,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Team by 11,511.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Team by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Team in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Team by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 62,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

See Also

