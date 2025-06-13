ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stock Price Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.20. 836,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,712,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $701.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 3.56.

In other news, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $1,779,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,315,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,112,851.48. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $383,329.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,553,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,624.50. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,667 shares of company stock worth $4,358,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 84.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

