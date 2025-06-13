Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Issues Earnings Results

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 7.35 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Value and Indexed Property Income had a net margin of 73.71% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of LON:VIP opened at GBX 202.40 ($2.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 22.47. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 1 year low of GBX 168.50 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.86). The company has a market cap of £86.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.44.

Value and Indexed Property Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Value and Indexed Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.64%.

About Value and Indexed Property Income

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

