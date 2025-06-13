Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 341,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 428,916 shares.The stock last traded at $190.38 and had previously closed at $189.50.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.36 and its 200-day moving average is $185.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

