VP (LON:VP) Releases Earnings Results

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 67.30 ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. VP had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%.

VP Stock Up 0.3%

VP stock opened at GBX 616 ($8.39) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 567.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 566.56. The stock has a market cap of £243.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.10. VP has a 1-year low of GBX 460 ($6.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 745 ($10.14).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of VP from GBX 950 ($12.93) to GBX 905 ($12.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

