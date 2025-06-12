Erickson Financial Group LLC Acquires 474 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 comprises 0.5% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Variant Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $6,025,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $84.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 3.05. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $100.06.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

