Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells $49,781.60 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) insider Sherri Manning sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $49,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,748.80. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OLO Price Performance

OLO stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,181,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLO

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.