Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells $49,781.60 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) insider Sherri Manning sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $49,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,748.80. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
OLO Price Performance
OLO stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.58.
OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLO
OLO Company Profile
Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OLO
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.