Tran Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,414 shares during the period. Talen Energy comprises approximately 7.2% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.59% of Talen Energy worth $53,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Talen Energy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Talen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

TLN opened at $274.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $275.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 50.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

