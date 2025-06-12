The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,231 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $689,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,320. This trade represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.79. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

