41,538 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,067,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. Wall Street Zen lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.0%

XEL stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

