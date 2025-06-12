Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $12.08 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,351 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

