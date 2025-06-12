GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 4.0%

BATS COWZ opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

