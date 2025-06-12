Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Increased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1607 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

