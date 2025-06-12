Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) is Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sagace Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,469,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17,699.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 527,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,067,000 after buying an additional 524,437 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 285,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter.

VAW stock opened at $194.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.85. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $161.43 and a twelve month high of $215.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

