Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Sagace Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,955,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VB stock opened at $233.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $231.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.