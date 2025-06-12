Tran Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 171.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,004 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 2.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Builders FirstSource worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.58.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $114.29 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 283,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

