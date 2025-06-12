Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

