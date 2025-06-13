MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Up 188.0% in May

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 188.0% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,277,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 291,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 627,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 489,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 376,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,505 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE MGF opened at $3.10 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0191 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

