Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Short Interest Down 71.1% in May

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the May 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.49 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Total Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,081,000 after buying an additional 7,778,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,865,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,259,000 after acquiring an additional 261,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,296,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,895,000 after acquiring an additional 879,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,583 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,556,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,257,000 after purchasing an additional 746,666 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

