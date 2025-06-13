Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.04. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 2,334,387 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday.

Gerdau Stock Down 1.3%

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous dividend of $0.00. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

