Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SCHJ opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

