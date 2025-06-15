Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CFO Sells $4,646,880.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Wynne sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,452.15, for a total transaction of $4,646,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,310. The trade was a 48.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sarah Wynne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Friday, June 13th, Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.1%

TDG opened at $1,437.60 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,398.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,343.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,797,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,121 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,805,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after purchasing an additional 185,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.