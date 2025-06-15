Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Jiuzi Stock Down 46.7%

NASDAQ JZXN opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. Jiuzi has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiuzi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 21.75% of Jiuzi as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services.

