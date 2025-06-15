Theodore Leonsis Sells 205,847 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) Director Theodore Leonsis sold 205,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $13,927,608.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,474.26. This trade represents a 92.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $255.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

