Nadeem Velani Sells 60,000 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.30, for a total value of C$6,618,006.00.
Nadeem Velani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 9th, Nadeem Velani sold 24,100 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.42, for a total value of C$2,709,322.00.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.1%
TSE CP opened at C$109.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$106.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$107.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of C$94.60 and a twelve month high of C$119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.00.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.
