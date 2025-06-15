Nadeem Velani Sells 60,000 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.30, for a total value of C$6,618,006.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Nadeem Velani sold 24,100 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.42, for a total value of C$2,709,322.00.

TSE CP opened at C$109.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$106.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$107.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of C$94.60 and a twelve month high of C$119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.00.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

