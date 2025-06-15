Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 7.8%

ORCL stock opened at $215.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.