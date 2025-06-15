Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Director Buys $5,392,473.52 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) Director John Paulson bought 1,029,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,392,473.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,222,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,884,679.08. This represents a 3.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Paulson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, John Paulson bought 1,005,376 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,406.72.

On Tuesday, June 10th, John Paulson purchased 754,134 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $3,808,376.70.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:BHC opened at $6.02 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

