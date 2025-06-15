Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Director Buys $5,392,473.52 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) Director John Paulson bought 1,029,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,392,473.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,222,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,884,679.08. This represents a 3.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John Paulson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 12th, John Paulson bought 1,005,376 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,406.72.
- On Tuesday, June 10th, John Paulson purchased 754,134 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $3,808,376.70.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:BHC opened at $6.02 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
