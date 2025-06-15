Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFLYY shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Air France-KLM Stock Down 3.9%

AFLYY opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

