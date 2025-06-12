Sagace Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sagace Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 6.3% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sagace Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

