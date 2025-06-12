First United Bank & Trust Sells 1,455 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 58,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 115,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.62 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.