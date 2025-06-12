First United Bank & Trust Buys 844 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.45 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.85 and a 52 week high of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.56.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

