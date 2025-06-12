13,648 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Bought by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $64.27.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

