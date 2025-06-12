Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Director David M. Guernsey Sells 3,340 Shares

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) Director David M. Guernsey sold 3,340 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,270. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 0.1%
CHCI stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.06.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.
View Our Latest Report on CHCI
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.