Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Director David M. Guernsey Sells 3,340 Shares

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) Director David M. Guernsey sold 3,340 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,270. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 0.1%

CHCI stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.06.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

