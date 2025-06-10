Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MS. Erste Group Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.23.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $142.03.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,291,800. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total transaction of $1,124,092.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,248,942.10. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 499,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $4,513,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,686,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.