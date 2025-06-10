Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 10th (AAPL, ADBE, ALAR, APH, BAC, CAH, CMTL, COLB, CORZ, CR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 10th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $430.00 to $465.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR)

had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $102.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $215.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $389.00 to $530.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $325.00 to $375.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $5.25 to $5.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $305.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $500.00 to $570.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $64.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $184.00 to $206.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $165.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $26.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $160.00 to $168.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $155.00 to $165.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $152.00 to $163.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $121.00 to $136.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $56.00 to $62.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) had its target price boosted by BWS Financial from $60.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group from $30.50 to $29.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $9.00 to $11.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $25.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $182.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $4.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $46.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.60 to $8.60. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $106.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $86.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.